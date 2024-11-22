Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock Price

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential downside of 8.86% from the stock's current price.

Get Ameren alerts: Sign Up

AEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ameren to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. 185,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,239. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Ameren has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,640,758.08. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Ameren

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Ameren by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ameren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ameren wasn't on the list.

While Ameren currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here