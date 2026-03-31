Morgan Stanley Has Lowered Expectations for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 82.31% from the company's previous close.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Chewy from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.95.

Get Chewy alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on CHWY

Chewy Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,521,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,376,920. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 53.48%. Chewy's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 13,013 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $377,246.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 273,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,938,476.65. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Chewy by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chewy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chewy wasn't on the list.

While Chewy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here