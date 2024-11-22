Morgan Stanley Lowers Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target to $85.00

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.51% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southern from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Southern from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.47.

NYSE SO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.09. 1,183,690 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $84.60. Southern has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $2,689,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,005,688.32. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the third quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 4.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company's stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

