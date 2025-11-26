Free Trial
MarketBeat All Access: The Black Friday Deal Your Portfolio Wants
Unlock 5 Weeks for $5
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph Mansueto Sells 1,286 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
November 27, 2025
Morningstar logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Morningstar Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 1,286 shares on November 25 at an average price of $213.12 for $274,072.32, leaving him with 8,600,815 shares (a 0.01% reduction) valued at about $1.83 billion.
  • The company beat quarterly expectations with EPS of $2.55 versus $2.42 and revenue of $617.4 million versus $603.3 million; the stock trades around $213.72 with a market cap of $8.79 billion and a 12‑month range of $202.89–$365.00.
  • Analysts have a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a $285 average target (two Buys, one Hold) while institutional investors own about 57.02% of the shares and several funds modestly increased positions recently.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $274,072.32. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,600,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,833,005,692.80. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $213.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 219,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,274. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.89 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company's stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Morningstar Right Now?

Before you consider Morningstar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morningstar wasn't on the list.

While Morningstar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable Cover
5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

Enter your email address and we'll send you MarketBeat's guide to investing in 5G and which 5G stocks show the most promise.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
By Leo Miller | November 25, 2025
tc pixel
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
An $8 trillion-dollar discovery 17,000 ft underwater
From Porter & Company (Ad)
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
4 High-Risk Growth Stocks Under $15 to Watch This Fall
By Chris Markoch | November 21, 2025
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
By Sam Quirke | November 23, 2025
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
D-Wave: Time to Buy the Dip? Or is the Fall Just Starting?
By Nathan Reiff | November 24, 2025
tc pixel
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
From Traders Agency (Ad)
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
By Jordan Chussler | November 26, 2025
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
By Ryan Hasson | November 22, 2025

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: December's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
Trump Fuels Housing Hopes—3 Stocks Wall Street Is Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What‘s Moving Now
Big Tech Just Reignited the Market: What's Moving Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines