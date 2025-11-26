Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph Mansueto Sells 1,286 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 1,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $274,072.32. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 8,600,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,833,005,692.80. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Morningstar alerts: Sign Up

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $213.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 219,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,274. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.89 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.29 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 target price on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morningstar has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Morningstar

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,181 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Morningstar by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company's stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Morningstar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Morningstar wasn't on the list.

While Morningstar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here