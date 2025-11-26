Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 316 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph Mansueto sold 316 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $66,988.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,602,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,559,390.99. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Price Performance

NASDAQ:MORN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $213.72. The company had a trading volume of 219,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,274. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.89 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.14.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.13. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $603.29 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Morningstar from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $250.00 price target on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,478 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,891,000 after buying an additional 82,154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter worth $972,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,106.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 386 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company's stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Articles

