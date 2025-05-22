Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mosaic from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. 810,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $332,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,497,545 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 456,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,001 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $218,751,000 after purchasing an additional 269,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 42.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,171,642 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $127,119,000 after purchasing an additional 287,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

