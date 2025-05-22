Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $513.25.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts: Sign Up

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $527.00 to $511.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9%

MSI opened at $426.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $356.77 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $421.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 914 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,471,635 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $644,297,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 4,320 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,119 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Motorola Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Motorola Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Motorola Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here