Movado Group (MOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $181.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.62 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts expect Movado Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Movado Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 160.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MOV shares. BWS Financial reissued a "buy" rating and set a $31.50 price target on shares of Movado Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Movado Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,524 shares of the company's stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,188 shares of the company's stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company's stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,746 shares of the company's stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 212.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,397 shares of the company's stock worth $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 456,727 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

