MP Materials' (MP) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson's price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.52% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities raised shares of MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.00.

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MP Materials Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of MP stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $55.96. 3,673,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,268. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.20 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $90.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.82 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 28.00%.MP Materials's revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 177,188 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $11,540,254.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,205,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $794,974,500.45. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,176,275. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 666,000 shares of company stock worth $43,103,382. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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