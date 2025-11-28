MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 3.1% - What's Next?

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.30 and last traded at $62.01. Approximately 3,181,996 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,849,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MP Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $78.73.

The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 2.26. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.94.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.72 million. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 50.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm's revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $1,154,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 194,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,244,548.64. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 248,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $15,863,526.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,369,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $853,786,806.90. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MP Materials by 47.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 193.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,455 shares of the company's stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

