MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
MS&AD Insurance Group logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gapped down premarket — MS&AD opened at $21.31 after a $22.04 close and was last quoted at $22.2175 on light volume (4,451 shares).
  • The company is a large-cap insurer (market cap $35.73B) trading at a low P/E of 6.81 with muted volatility (beta 0.37).
  • Recent quarterly results showed $1.27 EPS on $14.18B revenue with a 17.0% ROE and 9.93% net margin, and analysts expect about 2.95 EPS for the current year.
MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $21.31. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $22.2175, with a volume of 4,451 shares.

MS&AD Insurance Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.37.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

