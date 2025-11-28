MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $21.31. MS&AD Insurance Group shares last traded at $22.2175, with a volume of 4,451 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.37.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers domestic non-life insurance; life insurance; international business; financial services; and provides risk-related services. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc in April 2010.

