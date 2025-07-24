M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) EVP Peter D'arcy Sells 2,461 Shares

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) EVP Peter D'arcy sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,731.89. This represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get M&T Bank alerts: Sign Up

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.05. 814,860 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,663. M&T Bank Corporation has a 12-month low of $150.75 and a 12-month high of $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $189.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.51.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank's payout ratio is 34.97%.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,894,065 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,768,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,315 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,690,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $243,451,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18,471.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 705,705 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $126,145,000 after acquiring an additional 701,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider M&T Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M&T Bank wasn't on the list.

While M&T Bank currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here