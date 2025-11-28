Free Trial
MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
MTN Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down, opening at $9.50 after a $9.86 close and last trading at $9.2550 on a volume of 4,637 shares, a move that equals a 5.9% drop.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating, while MarketBeat records one Strong Buy and one Sell, producing an average rating of "Moderate Buy".
  • Technically, the stock trades just below its 50‑day moving average ($9.26) but remains above the 200‑day moving average ($8.39), indicating short-term weakness amid a longer-term uptrend.
Shares of MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.50. MTN Group shares last traded at $9.2550, with a volume of 4,637 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

MTN Group Stock Down 5.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

