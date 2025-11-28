MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Shares of MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.86, but opened at $9.50. MTN Group shares last traded at $9.2550, with a volume of 4,637 shares traded.

Get MTN Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of MTN Group in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on MTNOY

MTN Group Stock Down 5.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.

MTN Group Company Profile

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MTN Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MTN Group wasn't on the list.

While MTN Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here