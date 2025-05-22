MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given a C$51.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY - Get Free Report) received a C$51.00 target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price target suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$41.78. 11,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,050. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$41.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of C$974.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$36.79 and a 52-week high of C$53.16.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

