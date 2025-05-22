Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.49. The stock had a trading volume of 200,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,419. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.83. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $181,228.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $914,076 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 27.2% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,344 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 21,434 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 572,686 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 56,404 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth approximately $10,648,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company's stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mueller Water Products, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mueller Water Products wasn't on the list.

While Mueller Water Products currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here