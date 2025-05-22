Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTL. Desjardins set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Mullen Group from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.75 to C$18.25 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Mullen Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$17.30.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

TSE MTL traded down C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 45,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,797. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.06. Mullen Group has a 12 month low of C$11.81 and a 12 month high of C$16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69.

Insider Activity

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Joanna Kathryn Scott acquired 2,000 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.23 per share, with a total value of C$26,460.00. Insiders bought 2,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,153 over the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

