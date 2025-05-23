Music Stocks To Follow Today - May 23rd

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Best Buy, and Live Nation Entertainment are the seven Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Music stocks are collections of pre-recorded musical tracks and compositions held in specialised libraries for licensing, often on a royalty-free or rights-managed basis. They allow filmmakers, advertisers, game developers and other content creators to quickly and affordably add background music or soundscapes without commissioning an original score. By organizing tracks by mood, genre, instrumentation and duration, music-stock libraries make it easy to find and legally use the perfect soundtrack. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get Apple alerts: Sign Up

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.86. The stock had a trading volume of 52,706,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,065,667. Apple has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.98. The company had a trading volume of 20,881,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,883,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $189.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $18.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $655.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,520. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $592.68 and a 200 day moving average of $539.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,351,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,155,932. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $287.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.15. 4,302,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,273,859. The company has a market cap of $198.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE:BBY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $70.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. Best Buy has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The firm's fifty day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

LYV stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.78. 903,805 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,476. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $86.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Apple, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Apple wasn't on the list.

While Apple currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here