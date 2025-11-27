Free Trial
Music Stocks To Watch Today - November 27th

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Tencent Music Entertainment Group logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags five music stocks to watch today — Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), NetEase (NTES), Warner Music Group (WMG), Dolby Laboratories (DLB), and Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) — selected because they recorded the highest dollar trading volume among music stocks in recent days.
  • The group spans the full music ecosystem — streaming and karaoke platforms (TME, NetEase/Cloud Music), record labels and publishing (WMG), audio and imaging technology (Dolby), and live-event promotion/venues (MSGE) — exposing investors to subscriptions, licensing/royalties, and ticket/merchandise revenue.
  • Investors should weigh industry-specific risks such as shifting consumer tastes, changing royalty structures, and technology-driven distribution shifts that can drive volatility across these stocks.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group, NetEase, Warner Music Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Madison Square Garden Entertainment are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Music stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is creating, distributing, monetizing, or enabling recorded and live music—this includes record labels, music publishers, streaming platforms, concert promoters, rights-collection firms, and related audio/tech businesses. Investors view them as exposure to revenue streams like streaming subscriptions, licensing and publishing royalties, live-event ticket sales and merchandise, and they carry risks tied to changing consumer tastes, royalty structures, and technology-driven distribution shifts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

Further Reading

