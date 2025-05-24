MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

MYRG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $149.40.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $157.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $168.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.19.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 23,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MYR Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,740 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in MYR Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in MYR Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 737 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company's stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

