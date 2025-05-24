Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Nano Dimension Stock Down 2.5%

NNDM opened at $1.55 on Friday. Nano Dimension has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $329.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 152.86%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,526 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,330 shares of the technology company's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 50.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

