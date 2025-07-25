Nanotechnology Stocks To Watch Now - July 25th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, Nano Dimension, NVE, Clene, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, and Clene are the seven Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that research, develop or commercialize products based on nanotechnology—i.e., the manipulation of materials at the atomic or molecular scale to achieve novel properties and functions. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to emerging applications in fields like electronics, medicine, energy and advanced materials, often carrying higher growth potential (and volatility) as the industry matures. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 502,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,565. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.19. 60,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $129.18 and a 1-year high of $241.64. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $223.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.67. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

NNDM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. 2,551,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,429. Nano Dimension has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a market cap of $322.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.13.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.55. 57,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,188. NVE has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $307.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.64. 107,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,261. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a market cap of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

BDRX stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 109,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Clene (CLNNW)

Shares of CLNNW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,007. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

