AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.00

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $105.17, with a volume of 42798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.00.

AAON Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. AAON had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,871.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock worth $5,441,927. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

