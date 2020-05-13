Luke Larson Sells 17,416 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) President Luke Larson sold 17,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,466,601.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Luke Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Luke Larson sold 15,775 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,267,521.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 877,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,017. The business's 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.76. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 12-month low of $49.80 and a 12-month high of $90.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,673.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAXN. Oppenheimer began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off

Technology stocks are among the most volatile in the market. The allure of big gains comes with the risk of sharp downturns. When the market is trending upwards, these stocks have a tendency to lead the way. Conversely, when the market is selling off, tech stocks post some of the largest losses. And in the coronavirus crash tech stocks took their usual beating.



But an interesting dynamic is happening. As stocks are trying to stage a comeback, many tech stocks are being left behind. Many of the leading tech stocks trade on the NASDAQ exchange. However, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 posted gains on March 25, the NASDAQ stayed down.



And that’s an opportunity for investors who know where to look. We’ve put together this presentation to give you ten technology stocks that look to be solid bets no matter which way the market moves. Some of the stocks you’ll see are companies that have a business model that is perfectly suited for today’s social distancing environment.

View the "10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off".