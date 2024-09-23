AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.5%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 4,488,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 12,737,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a "market perform" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AGNC Investment from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. AGNC Investment's payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

