AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Down 6%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI - Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.21 and last traded at $4.22. 71,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 151,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Get AlTi Global alerts: Sign Up

AlTi Global Stock Down 10.7 %

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.68.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global

In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi bought 27,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,012,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $68,265,855.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AlTi Global news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 27,515 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, for a total transaction of $104,281.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,012,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,265,855.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $25,902.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,126,953.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 68,597 shares of company stock worth $269,227 and have sold 186,437 shares worth $766,244. Company insiders own 22.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in AlTi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AlTi Global by 109.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,443 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company's stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AlTi Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AlTi Global wasn't on the list.

While AlTi Global currently has a "Strong Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here