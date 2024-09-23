Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $195.64 and last traded at $193.64. 1,166,812 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,088,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $231.05.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $1,764,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

