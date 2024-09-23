Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Trading Down 0.4%

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.98 and last traded at $54.19. 40,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 619,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMBA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $75.00.

The business's 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.63.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 2,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $114,522.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,529 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,542,942.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,014 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company's stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

