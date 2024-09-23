Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $157.19 and last traded at $156.00. 7,540,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 59,663,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.95.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $193.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $252.40 billion, a PE ratio of 229.41, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm's fifty day moving average is $146.77 and its 200-day moving average is $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here