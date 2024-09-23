A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 4,320 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK - Get Free Report) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $190,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.85. 142,380 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a market capitalization of $979.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

