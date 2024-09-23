Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $230.00 target price on the e-commerce giant's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.70% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,130,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,104,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,621,322. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 28,995 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 368,548 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

