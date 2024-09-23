AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.71 and last traded at $36.71. 22,283 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 327,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.48.

Get AnaptysBio alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANAB

AnaptysBio Trading Down 6.4 %

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $983.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of -0.29.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 558.25% and a negative return on equity of 255.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 273,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $189,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,831 in the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AnaptysBio, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AnaptysBio wasn't on the list.

While AnaptysBio currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here