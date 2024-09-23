ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 0.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $807.61 and last traded at $802.00. 429,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,263,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays raised ASML from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.6 %

The business's 50 day moving average price is $870.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $939.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $315.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML's previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. ASML's payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ASML by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $24,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Stories

