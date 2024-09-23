Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.95

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 48044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVAH

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company's stock worth $33,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,045 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $17,152,000 after buying an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aveanna Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aveanna Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Aveanna Healthcare currently has a "Reduce" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here