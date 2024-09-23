Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.55

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.55 and last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 17499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Get Couchbase alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BASE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Couchbase from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.93.

View Our Latest Report on BASE

Couchbase Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $695.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.61. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.32.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Couchbase's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $563,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeff Epstein sold 7,277 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $146,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,027 shares in the company, valued at $563,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $179,149.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at $15,536,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,220 shares of company stock worth $422,094 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company's stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Couchbase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Couchbase by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company's stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Couchbase, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Couchbase wasn't on the list.

While Couchbase currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here