Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) PT Raised to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 214.47% from the stock's current price.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.77. 27,528,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,470. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.49. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,535,839 shares of the company's stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,464 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

