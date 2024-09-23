Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 34,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session's volume of 25,514 shares.The stock last traded at 19.39 and had previously closed at 19.25.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts: Sign Up

Better Home & Finance Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 8.96 and a 200-day moving average of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 32.26 million for the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%.

Better Home & Finance Company Profile

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Better Home & Finance, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Better Home & Finance wasn't on the list.

While Better Home & Finance currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here