Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $205.00 at Wedbush

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the biotechnology company's stock. Wedbush's price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the company's previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $275.30.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.49. The company had a trading volume of 85,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,170. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.98. Biogen has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $269.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Biogen by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company's stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

