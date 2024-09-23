Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,590.00 price target on the business services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.82% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus upped their price target on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Booking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $7.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,071.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,289. The business's 50-day moving average price is $3,772.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,729.29. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Booking by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Booking by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 158 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Booking by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,089 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $113,827,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

