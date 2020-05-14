Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBSH. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.83.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.11). Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $324.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Commerce Bancshares's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

