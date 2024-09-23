Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $196.14

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $196.14 and last traded at $195.61, with a volume of 90283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $194.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company's 50 day moving average price is $184.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

