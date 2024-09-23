C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $105.70

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.70 and last traded at $105.57, with a volume of 158248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide's previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

