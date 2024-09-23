Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $18.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.00, but opened at $17.52. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $17.86, with a volume of 8,125 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Saturday. They set a "hold" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,698,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $493,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,312,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet, Inc manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Montana/Renewables; and Performance brands segments.

