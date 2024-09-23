Free Trial
→ The election trade you can't lose (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Critical Metals logo with Basic Materials background

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.32. Critical Metals shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands.

Critical Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Critical Metals

(Get Free Report)

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

→ The election trade you can't lose (From Investors Alley) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Critical Metals right now?

Before you consider Critical Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Critical Metals wasn't on the list.

While Critical Metals currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.
More From MarketBeat
Biden’s Capital Gains Tax to Devastate Savings!
Don't let the corrupt elites dictate your future—ACT NOW! This guide is your first step towards financial inde...
Golden Crest | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Can Help You Cash In on the GLP-1 Revolution
You know that an idea has become mainstream when you hear people discuss it in casual conversation. That's som...
MarketBeat
Biden to Launch “FedNOW” [Move Your Money Now]
Earlier this year President Biden signed the death warrant for America… Executive Order 14067 will essentia...
Priority Gold | Sponsored
10 Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
The stock market has largely recovered from its 2022 and 2023 slowdown and continues to hit new all time highs...
MarketBeat
How the US Will Win the Great Lithium Race
China spent $60B+ on lithium infrastructure in the past decade. It possesses 7.9% of the world’s supply, but i...
DealMaker | Sponsored
8 Retail Stocks to Own For the Long Haul
After the 2020 e-commerce boom, everyone thought we had taken a 10-year leap in online shopping. Amazon was op...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Fed Walking a Tightrope with Rate Cuts
Is Palantir Heading for a $50 Price Target?
Rate Cuts Fuel Volatility: How Long Could it Last?

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines