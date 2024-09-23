Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Shares Gap Up to $7.00

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $7.32. Critical Metals shares last traded at $7.16, with a volume of 471 shares trading hands.

Get Critical Metals alerts: Sign Up

Critical Metals Trading Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Critical Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Critical Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Critical Metals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Critical Metals wasn't on the list.

While Critical Metals currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here