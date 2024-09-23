CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $296.03 and last traded at $298.50. 2,477,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 5,359,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.85.

Get CrowdStrike alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $325.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm's 50 day moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average is $312.27.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $13,301,815 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company's stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 619.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $177,865,000 after purchasing an additional 477,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $100,459,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CrowdStrike, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CrowdStrike wasn't on the list.

While CrowdStrike currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here