Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Shares Gap Up to $36.65

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.65, but opened at $37.46. Dream Finders Homes shares last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 46,222 shares.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,941,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,915,545.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $187,026.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,713,064.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,421 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.45% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 2,580.6% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 321,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,057,000 after acquiring an additional 309,461 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,866,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,182,000 after buying an additional 277,499 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter valued at $5,058,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $6,718,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,592 shares of the company's stock worth $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 150,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company's stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

