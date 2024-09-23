Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Trading 5.1% Higher

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 229,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,039,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

Get DHC alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

View Our Latest Analysis on Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The firm's 50-day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a market cap of $926.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $372.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diversified Healthcare Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diversified Healthcare Trust wasn't on the list.

While Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here