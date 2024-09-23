Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session's volume of 11,042 shares.The stock last traded at $501.62 and had previously closed at $501.31.

Get Daily Journal alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Daily Journal

Daily Journal Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.32 million, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 18.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company's stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Daily Journal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Daily Journal wasn't on the list.

While Daily Journal currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here