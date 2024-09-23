Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 8,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 190,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $774.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

