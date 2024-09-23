Free Trial
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 3.2%

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Dianthus Therapeutics logo with Medical background

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.10. 8,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 190,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $44.71.

Dianthus Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $774.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.


Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNTH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

