Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Given New $33.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $28.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. SunTrust Banks' price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.35% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.10.

NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company's 50 day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.59). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.79% and a negative net margin of 213.04%. The company had revenue of $34.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $89,859.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,185 shares in the company, valued at $276,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,022. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,058,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $92,926,000 after purchasing an additional 625,457 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 992,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $21,863,000 after buying an additional 507,000 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $21,852,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 979,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 824,583 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

Further Reading: Net Margin - Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now

Today, we are inviting you to view our list of the seven best stocks to own for the next thirty days.



Why is it worth looking into these stocks? Some of Wall Street's most respected and most accurate research analysts have been upgrading these stocks and raising their price targets for these companies.



No, we're not talking recommendations from some no-name blogger or a junior analyst from a brokerage you've never heard of. These stocks have received multiple positive recommendations in the last 30 days from analysts that have received four star and five star rankings from MarketBeat's proprietary brokerage ranking system.



Analysts given four star and five star ratings from MarketBeat consistently issue accurate price targets and their buy recommendations often outperform the market by double digits. Buy recommendations from our current top-rated brokerage, National Securities, have gone up by an average of 47.5% in the 12 months after they were issued.



We've reviewed every research report published by these top-rated analysts in the last 90 days and have identified seven stocks that these analysts are poised for an immediate breakout.

View the "7 Best Stocks to Own Right Now".