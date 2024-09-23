eBay's (EBAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $62.00 price objective on the e-commerce company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.84% from the company's previous close.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $56.90.

eBay Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 893,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,159. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $64.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

